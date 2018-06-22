Macomb County detectives search for thieves targeting unlocked vehicles

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - After a series of car break-ins, detectives in Macomb County are warning residents to be certain their vehicles are locked at night.

Home security cameras in Shelby Township captured a man hiding from police. Authorities said thieves are finding unlocked vehicles and stealing items, such as sunglasses and navigation systems.

"For the most part, they're just car hopping," said Shelby Township police detective Lt. Jason Schmittler. "You lock your stuff up, chances are they're going to move on to the next."

The crimes in Shelby Township happened near 21 Mile and Hayes roads and 25 Mile Road. There have been similar thefts in neighboring communities, such as Washington Township. In each case, the vehicles were unlocked, authorities said.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies have been patrolling neighborhoods in hopes of preventing future break-ins.

