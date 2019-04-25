Macomb County gas station clerk shoots masked robber 6 times, police say

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A gas station clerk in Macomb County shot a masked robber six times in various parts of his body, according to police.

Macomb County deputies said a man wearing some type of mask entered a gas station at 116 South Main Street in Mount Clemens around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The masked man had a .22 revolver handgun and tried to rob customers and the clerk, police said.

The clerk, who police say was legally armed with a 9 mm handgun, shot the man six times, according to authorities.

Police said the robbery suspect, a 27-year-old Clinton Township man, is in a hospital. He's in critical condition but is stable, officials said. He is also a possible suspect in several recent similar incidents, police said.

The clerk, a 25-year-old Detroit man, was not injured, officials said.

Macomb County deputies said they will present the entire case to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, which will determine if any charges are authorized against the clerk or the suspect.

