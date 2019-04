MT CLEMENS, Mich. - A Mount Clemens gas station clerk shot an attempted robber Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to officials, a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun went into the Mobil gas station at 116 S. Main Street just after 5 p.m. and attempted to rob patrons and the clerk.

The clerk was armed and shot the man. The man was transported to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.