Macomb County Sheriff's Office experiencing issues with 911 call system

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is experiencing issues with the 911 call system Tuesday evening.

Calls are being received, but they are being rerouted to an administrative line instead of the 911 line. Because of this, the dispatcher may not automatically know a caller's location.

Callers must make sure to give their location to a dispatcher.

The issue appears to be local and is believed to be a problem with cellular carriers. If you place a 911 call and cannot get through, call 586-469-5502.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.