Macomb County woman faces charges after 88 cats, 1 dog found in 'terrible' conditions, officials say

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A Mt. Clemens woman is facing possible animal cruelty charges after officials rescued 88 cats and a dog from what they called "terrible" conditions inside her home, according to authorities.

A court officer conducting an eviction alerted Macomb County officials, who went to the home and rescued the animals, police said.

The woman had lived in the house since November 2017, officials said.

Several of the cats had never had medical care, and many needed vaccines, deworming and other treatment, according to authorities.

The animals will be taken to rescue partners before being put up for adoption, officials said.

Any possible charges will go through the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, police said.

"Cases of animal cruelty will not be tolerated," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith tweeted. "We are committed to prosecuting this case to the fullest extent under the law."

Today, we received a disturbing warrant request from @MacombSheriff for an appalling case of animal cruelty/neglect of 88 cats & 1 dog.



Cases of animal cruelty will NOT be tolerated. We are committed to prosecuting this case to the fullest extent under the law.#ProsecutorSmith pic.twitter.com/LHfnr9bccp — Eric Smith (@ProsecutorSmith) April 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.