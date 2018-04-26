Macomb County's Rally for Victory in Macomb to counter President Trump's Washington Twp. rally

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Saturday, Rally for Victory in Macomb will hold a counterdemonstration to President Donald Trump’s visit to Washington Township.

The president's rally is scheduled for Saturday at Total Sports Park on Powell Road and is expected to begin around the same time as the White House Correspondents Dinner.

This will be the second second straight year Trump plans to hold a rally instead of attending the Correspondents Dinner. Trump is the first president to skip the Correspondents Dinner since President Ronald Reagan, who missed it while recovering from an assassination attempt that punctured one of Reagan's lungs and caused significant internal bleeding.

"We want to set an example in this county, especially for our young people, to prove that when you stand up for your values and organize, you can make real, lasting change," said Dan Colling, trustee for Lake Shore Public Schools and an organizer with Rally for Victory in Macomb.

The Rally for Victory in Macomb will be held at UAW Local 400 at 50595 Mound Road in Shelby Township from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

