Madison Heights police say man called 911 to report he killed his wife

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A neighborhood in Madison Heights is in shock after a man shot and killed his wife inside their home Thursday morning.

It’s a quiet neighborhood, where everyone seems to know everyone, tucked deep in the heart of Madison Heights, but Thursday that peace and quiet was shattered.

"I was just so upset. I woke up this morning seeing the road blocked off and cops with guns drawn," Mary Harris said.

Harris woke up to the heavy police scene on Tawas Street in Madison Heights, after a man inside the home called authorities and said that he got into an argument with the victim and shot her. Police say the 44-year-old man shot and killed his 37-year-old wife. The couple had two kids.

"I thought they were nice people. I talked to the little boy a lot, he was very friendly." He would run around here around his skateboard," Harris said. "It's just frightening. I don’t have a question, I just feel that it's so scary when it happens so close to you."

Police did arrest the husband at the scene, but as of now they’re not releasing the names. Police said the kids were not at the home when police arrived; they’re still working to determine if they were home at the time of the shooting.

"I feel bad for them," Harris said. "I feel terrible for the kids."

