Magic Johnson: If Michigan State leaders knew about sex assaults they should be fired

DETROIT - Magic Johnson sent a series of tweets Monday morning about the investigation into Michigan State University's handling of sexual assault cases.

Johnson, who is perhaps the school's most recognizable alum, wrote any school leaders who knew about sexual assaults and didn't take action need to go.

"If anyone was aware of the sexual assault happening to women on the MSU campus from the office of the President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty & campus police, and didn’t say or do anything about it, they should be fired," he tweeted.

Michigan AG investigates

Over the weekend, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said he will lead his investigation into the way the university handled the Larry Nassar case.

Schuette described the team he has assembled to lead the investigation, including a special prosecutor and the Michigan State Police, and said there will be a public report when the investigation is completed.

“We will meet with every victim," Schuette said.

The MSU Board of Trustees asked Schuette to investigate the events surrounding the wide-ranging sexual abuse case of the former doctor.

He said Saturday that he didn't need advice about how to handle the investigation from the board because of their conduct during the situation.

“This will be done right. Period," Schuette said. "No individual and no department at Michigan State University is off-limits."

Football, basketball programs under fire

Meanwhile, reports from ESPN accuse the school's football and basketball programs of hiding a culture of sexual assault.

"As far as the reports today, we will cooperate with any investigation going forward, as we always do," said basketball coach Tom Izzo. "That's about all I have to say."

