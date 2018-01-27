MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo says he'll cooperate in any sexual assault investigations

EAST LANSING, Mich. - After ESPN published a report that accused the Michigan State University football and basketball programs of hiding a culture of sexual assault, basketball coach Tom Izzo responded briefly Friday.

While speaking to the media following a game, he said he would cooperate with investigations.

"As far as the reports today, we will cooperate with any investigation going forward, as we always do," Izzo said. "That's about all I have to say."

Izzo focused the majority of the press conference on the Spartans win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Watch the full press conference above.

Football coach Mark Dantonio also responded Friday. Reading a prepared statement, he denied hiding anything.

"I’m here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false. Every incident reported in that article was documented by either police or with Michigan State’s Title IX office," Dantonio said.

