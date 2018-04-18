Mail found dumped on Detroit's east side was supposed to have been delivered in Southfield

DETROIT - Residents in Southfield continue to have delivery problems with their mail while residents in Detroit find that mail dumped in their neighborhoods.

A pile of mail was found in the 4000 block of Barham Street and the addresses show the envelopes were intended for delivery on Marshall Street in Southfield. Postal inspectors were on the scene Wednesday morning.

The mail included documents regarding taxes, unemployment insurance, certified mail and even court notices.

“Simply discarding that mail and not protecting it, if you’re a postal employee, is a federal felony, said Breck Nowlin, USPS assistant special agent.”

Authorities said this wasn’t the first time problems have occurred with the Southfield Post Office. In February 2015, several neighborhoods complained about not getting mail and similar complaints were made in April 2016.

