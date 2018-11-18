Mail truck struck in violent hit-and-run collision on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A violent hit-and-run crash involving a mail delivery van occurred on Detroit's east side Saturday.

According to authorities, a man driving a Dodge Charger was southbound on Strasburg Street just south of Eight Mile Road at a high rate of speed. The Dodge struck three unoccupied parked cars, including a mail delivery van.

The driver fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.