How You Can Make A Difference in 2018

People often start out the new year with good intentions to reach out and help others in our community. Every month we showcase ways you can get involved thanks to Reverend Lonnie Peek Junior who brings us these stories on behalf of our friends at Wayne County Community College District. We want to re-visit some of the great causes we featured in 2017 and update folks for the new year.

Tobemac Senior Care, 313-333-3810

Wayne County Veterans Services, 313-224-5045

Vehicles For Change

VIP Mentoring, www.vipmentoring.org

If you know a special organization or people making a difference in your community, let us know by emailing Reverend Vee Lonnie Peek Junior at VLonniePeek@gmail.com