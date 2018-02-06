Man accused of sexually abusing kids in Detroit arrested in Alabama

DETROIT - A man wanted on 11 felony charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children has been arrested in Alabama, WSFA reports.

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in widely shared child porn video arrested in Alabama

Germaine Moore, 44, has a home in Alabama but his mother lives in Detroit. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has accused Moore of sexually assaulting children at his mother's home in Detroit and at his home in Alabama while they were in his care between 2011 and 2017.

Moore is the children's paternal uncle. They were in his care while their mother was at work. The children currently are 9, 10 and 12 years old.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Moore with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of distributing sexually explicit material of children.

