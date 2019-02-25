Man accused of speeding, being on drugs at time of Detroit crash that killed his new wife

A man is accused of driving under the influence of drugs. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An Oakland County man is accused of speeding and being on drugs at the time of a crash in Detroit that killed his 32-year-old wife, who he'd recently married, authorities said.

Michael Blakeman, 35, of Waterford Township, crashed at 5:34 p.m. Friday on Wyoming Avenue near Plymouth Road, police said.

Blakeman is accused of driving at a high speed, losing control of his vehicle, hitting multiple utility poles and crashing into the back of another vehicle.

Police said Blakeman was driving under the influence of drugs.

Emergency medical officials responded to the scene and took Blakeman's wife, Angelina Melnikova-Blakeman, who he had recently married, to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Blakeman was taken to another hospital for treatment.

Blakeman is charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in 36th District Court.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.