Man ambushed, killed after crash in Detroit by driver of second vehicle involved

DETROIT - A 38-year-old man was ambushed and killed Saturday night by the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash with the victim, police said.

Police were dispatched to the 9000 block of Chalmers Street for a shooting. After arriving at the scene, police spoke to a witness. The witness said the shooting victim was involved in a motor vehicle hit- and-run crash at Elmdale and Chalmers streets.

The victim is a 38-year-old man. He was moving his wrecked silver Chrysler 200 off the street when the other person involved in the crash ambushed him.

The gunman was last seen on Elmdale Street running eastbound on foot. There is no information on the other vehicle.

