Man arrested after 9 Royal Oak churches receive bomb threats

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A man is in custody after nine Royal Oak churches received bomb threats Friday.
According to police, the churches had bomb threats sent via emails between 12:28 p.m. and 2:53 p.m.
A 33-year-old Royal Oak man was arrested in connection with the threats.
The FBI is investigating.
These churches received threats:
- First Congregational Church 1314 Northwood
- St. Mary’s Catholic Church 730 S. Lafayette
- Calvary Christian Church 2203 E. Eleven Mile
- Unity of Royal Oak 2500 Crooks
- Central Oaks Church 2005 Rochester
- Royal Oak First Methodist Church 320 W. Seventh
- Woodside Bible Church 3620 Rochester
- Starr Presbyterian Church 1717 W. Thirteen Mile
- St. John Episcopal Church 26998 Woodward
