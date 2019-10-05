News

Man arrested after 9 Royal Oak churches receive bomb threats

Threats emailed to churches

By Amber Ainsworth

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A man is in custody after nine Royal Oak churches received bomb threats Friday.

According to police, the churches had bomb threats sent via emails between 12:28 p.m. and 2:53 p.m.

A 33-year-old Royal Oak man was arrested in connection with the threats.

The FBI is investigating.

These churches received threats:

  • First Congregational Church 1314 Northwood
  • St. Mary’s Catholic Church 730 S. Lafayette
  • Calvary Christian Church 2203 E. Eleven Mile
  • Unity of Royal Oak 2500 Crooks
  • Central Oaks Church 2005 Rochester
  • Royal Oak First Methodist Church 320 W. Seventh
  • Woodside Bible Church 3620 Rochester
  • Starr Presbyterian Church 1717 W. Thirteen Mile
  • St. John Episcopal Church 26998 Woodward

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.