Man arrested after 9 Royal Oak churches receive bomb threats

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A man is in custody after nine Royal Oak churches received bomb threats Friday.

According to police, the churches had bomb threats sent via emails between 12:28 p.m. and 2:53 p.m.

A 33-year-old Royal Oak man was arrested in connection with the threats.

The FBI is investigating.

These churches received threats:

First Congregational Church 1314 Northwood

St. Mary’s Catholic Church 730 S. Lafayette

Calvary Christian Church 2203 E. Eleven Mile

Unity of Royal Oak 2500 Crooks

Central Oaks Church 2005 Rochester

Royal Oak First Methodist Church 320 W. Seventh

Woodside Bible Church 3620 Rochester

Starr Presbyterian Church 1717 W. Thirteen Mile

St. John Episcopal Church 26998 Woodward

