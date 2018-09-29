Man believed to be responsible for Roseville armed robbery arrested

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police arrested a man Friday afternoon they believe to be responsible for an armed robbery at a Roseville hotel.

According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Detroit was arrested without incident.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of armed robbery and other weapon violations.

The Roseville Police Department will release more information after arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4510.

