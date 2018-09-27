Mother, daughter caught in middle of armed robbery at Roseville hotel

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A mother and her daughter were caught in the middle of an armed robbery at a Roseville hotel.

The woman is sharing the story of what happened overnight at the Microtel Inn on 13 Mile Road between Little Mack and Gratiot avenues.

The woman and her 13-year-old daughter were in the hotel lobby Thursday, talking to the front desk clerk.

"She's pregnant and she wasn't feeling well, so we're out there to cheer her up a little bit," the woman said.

A man walked into the hotel with a gas can, saying his car had broken down, police said. He left the lobby and came back.

"He cocked his gun and put it up in the air," the woman said.

He demanded money from the hotel register and cellphones from everyone in the lobby, according to officials.

"I'm lost for words," the woman said. "It was just horrible, knowing that your 13-year-old daughter was standing right next to the man waving the gun."

She asked the man if her daughter could sit next to her.

"She tucked my head on her lap so I couldn't see anything if anything did happen," the girl said. "I was terrified, thinking that I might die."

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The man got away with money and cellphones.

