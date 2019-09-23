MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A 26-year-old man was shot to death in his sleep around 11:55 p.m. Sunday at a home on Court Street in Mount Clemens.

Police believe the victim, Jovon Houston, 26, of Mount Clemens, was killed by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend broke into the house through a side door and went to the bedroom, where Houston was lying in bed, according to authorities.

Police say Houston was shot multiple times in the face, shoulder and leg while sleeping. Mount Clemens police are building a case against the suspected shooter.

Read More: Man breaks into Mount Clemens home, kills ex-girlfriend's boyfriend with shotgun

The Macomb County Sheriff's Department confirms that the ex-boyfriend is being held and a warrant will likely be issued Tuesday. The probable cause is premeditated murder.

"Javon had went to court with his girlfriend and the kid's father was ready to kill Javon the first opportunity he got," Joseph Houston, the victim's brother, said.

Macomb County deputies are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 586-783-8118.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.