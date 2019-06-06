Man carjacks and kidnaps woman in Taylor, steals from her account at 2 ATMs

TAYLOR, Mich. - A woman was carjacked and kidnapped Wednesday morning at the Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot near Telegraph and Eureka roads in Taylor.

Police said the man drove the woman's truck with her in the passenger seat to an ATM in the nearby Meijer parking lot.

He withdrew money from her account, and then drove across the street to the ATM at the Huntington Bank where he did the same. This all happened about 7:50 a.m. right before the woman was set to start her shift at the Bed Bath & Beyond.

The woman was injured during this robbery and attack, police said.

Police said this man was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

We are working to confirm more information about this crime.

