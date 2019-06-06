Taylor police: Woman kidnapped, carjacked, robbed by man claiming to need ransom money for sister

Rob Kim/Getty Images

TAYLOR, Mich. - A woman was carjacked and kidnapped Wednesday morning at the Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot near Telegraph and Eureka roads in Taylor.

According to authorities, a woman called the Taylor Police Department just after 8:30 a.m. and reported a carjacking.

Police said the woman told them she works at the Bed Bath & Beyond in the area, and arrived for her 8 a.m. shift at about 7:45 a.m. The woman said that while parked outside, she saw a man walking in the parking lot, so she waited inside her pickup truck until he had left the area. When she got out of her 2016 Ram 1500, he reportedly came up to her, pointed a handgun at her, forced her into the passenger seat and entered the driver's seat.

The woman told police the man said his sister was being held by two men and he needed to come up with $500.

Police said the man drove the woman's truck with her in the passenger seat to an ATM in the nearby Meijer parking lot, he withdrew money from her account and then drove across the street to the ATM at the Huntington Bank where he did the same. The woman said she handed over her debit card and told him her PIN at gunpoint.

Police said the man approached the ATMs with no mask or anything to conceal his identity.

The man reportedly drove south on Huron Street until the road's dead end, where he put it in park. The woman told police the man told her he was going to run and told her to get out of the truck. She told police when she got out of the vehicle, she felt something wrapped around her neck tightly and saw that it was her phone charger before she passed out.

She reportedly woke up and saw her truck driving northbound on Huron Street. She called 911 from Quanta Containers LLC at 15801 Huron St.

According to authorities, police arrived and stated the red bruising on her neck and ears were consistent with being choked with a cord. She is expected to be OK.

Police said the man was taken into custody Wednesday evening and the truck was recovered. He is expected to be charged with assault with intent to murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Taylor Police Department at 734-374-1420

