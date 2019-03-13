Man charged after sister, her boyfriend found dead in Clinton Township shed will stand trial

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 24-year-old man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend and leaving their bodies in a Clinton Township shed was bound over for trial Wednesday morning.

Robert Marzejka was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 29 on a murder warrant issued by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. The warrant was issued for his involvement in the killings of his 18-year-old sister, Danielle Marzejka, and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Seren Bryan.

Marzejka was charged in September with two counts of first-degree murder in the case.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday, where multiple witnesses testified, including family members and an investigator. The court found enough probable cause to bound Marzejka over for trial.

Danielle Marzejka and Bryan were found dead in black bags in a shed behind the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway, police said.

The victims lived with Danielle Marzejka's father and two brothers. One of the brothers discovered the bodies when he noticed flies coming from the shed, according to police.

Clinton Township police said Marzejka's 1999 Ford van was recovered in Toledo and is being held in the evidence garage at the Clinton Township police station.

