Victim's brother named person of interest after woman, man found dead in Clinton Township shed

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have named a person of interest after the bodies of a young man and woman were found overnight inside a shed behind a home at the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway in Clinton Township.

A man living inside the home found the bodies sometime overnight. He had smelled a foul odor outside and decided to check the shed, police said. He found the bodies inside a black plastic bag stuffed into the shed.

The victims are an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man. They had been missing for a couple of days, but no official missing persons report had been filed with police. However, the woman is part of a missing persons case.

The woman's brother, Robert Leo Marzejka, 24, has been named a person of interest in the case, according to police. He was driving a white 1999 Ford E-250 van with license plate DGM7658 and blue duct tape around teh driver's side rear window, police said.

Robert Leo Marzejka (WDIV)

Anyone who has seen Marzejka is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7802 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Friends of one victim's family said the two knew each other. It's unclear if they were friends of in a romantic relationship.

Robert Marzejka's van (WDIV)

Police detectives were inside the home Sunday night combing for evidence. Police have not released much information on the investigation.

This is considered a double homicide investigation.

This is the shed where bodies were found Aug. 26, 2018 in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

