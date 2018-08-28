Police release identities of 2 bodies found in Clinton Township shed

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have released the identities of two people who were found dead this week inside a shed behind a Clinton Township home.
Danielle Marzejka, 18, and 19-year-old Seren Chad were found in a black bag inside the shed behind a mobile home at the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway.
Marzejka's brother, 24-year-old Robert Leo Marzejka, is considered a person of interest and is wanted for questioning in the deaths, which are being investigated as homicides. Robert Marzejka was driving a white 1999 Ford E-250 van with the license plate DGM7658 and blue duct tape around the driver's side rear window, police said.
A man living inside the home found the bodies sometime Sunday night. He had smelled a foul odor outside and decided to check the shed, police said.
Anyone who has seen Robert Marzejka is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7802 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
