Man charged in fatal assault of girlfriend found dead in MGM Grand Detroit hotel room

DETROIT - A 33-year-old St. Clair Shores man has been charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in a hotel room at MGM Grand Detroit.

Daniel S Michalak is accused of stabbing Tia Marie Vellucci, 27, of Davison, and leaving her dead in room 408.

Deputies were called to the MGM Grand Casino at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday because Michalak was acting hysterically, police said. They received information that led them to check his hotel room, where they found Vellucci's body on the floor, police said.

Officials said Vellucci had multiple stab wounds.

"It appears to be a tragic domestic situation unfolding as we speak," Assistant Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is the (perpetrator) is in custody."

Michalak is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to maim and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

