Woman found dead in MGM Grand hotel room of man detained for acting hysterically

Officers were called to MGM Grand by employees around 8 a.m. Tuesday because a man was "acting hysterical." (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 33-year-old man was detained Tuesday for acting hysterically, and police said a woman was found dead in his hotel room.

Officers were called to MGM Grand by employees around 8 a.m. Tuesday because a man was "acting hysterical."

The man was detained, and staff members let police into his hotel room, officials said.

A woman in her 30s was found unresponsive in the room, police said. She had been assaulted and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the two knew each other, but the woman has not been identified.

"The investigation is being handled by the authorities and we are fully cooperating," MGM Grand said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.