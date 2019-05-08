Man dead, woman on life support after speeding SUV slams into pole in West Bloomfield, police say

A speeding SUV crashed into a pole at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield on May 8, 2019, killing one person and injuring another, police said. (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A man is dead and a woman is on life support Wednesday after an SUV smashed into a light pole during a chase in West Bloomfield, police said.

Police initially said the woman had died in the hospital, but then issued a correction saying she is on life support.

"We have just received word from the hospital that the female who we reported to you as deceased is in fact still on life support," West Bloomfield police said in a statement.

Officials said the driver sped away from a Farmington Hills police officer who was trying to perform a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Farmington Hills police called off the chase because it was too dangerous, police said. When the SUV sped up Northwestern Highway, the driver lost control in a roundabout and slammed into a pole at full speed, according to authorities.

Mathew Lee Mercado, 36, of Waterford Township, was killed in the crash. A 24-year-old Warren woman is on life support at a hospital, police said.

The SUV hit the pole so hard the engine flew into the street, officials said. The crash left a debris field as long as a football field, according to police.

The intersection of 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads was closed for hours during the morning rush, authorities said. It reopened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

