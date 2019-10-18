Man facing charges on suspicion of shooting gun in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. - A man is facing charges after Wayne police were called Monday about someone shooting a gun.

Police said Patrick Walsh Jr., 33, was shooting a gun in the 35000 block of Brush Street then fled the scene on foot.

A Westland police K-9 helped track down Walsh at a nearby home, police said.

During a search of the home, police said they found the handgun Walsh had fired.

Walsh is charged with three counts of felonious assault and three counts of felony firearm.

Walsh was given a $150,000/10 percent cash bond.

He is due back in court Nov. 5 for a preliminary examination.

