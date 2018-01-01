Man fatally shot at recording studio in Redford Township

A 27-year-old man was killed at a recording studio above a furniture store in Redford Township on Monday, January 1, 2018. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Monday morning at a recording studio at apartments in Redford Township.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a multi-unit recording studio above a furniture store at the corner of Olympia and Grand River Avenue.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the shooter and victim are known to each other. A shooting suspect was not taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.

