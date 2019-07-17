Man fatally shot during carjacking on Belvidere Street in Detroit

DETROIT - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night when he was carjacked on Belvidere Street near Agnes Street in Detroit.

Witnesses heard several gunshots about 10:05 p.m. Police said the victim was shot while he was in his vehicle on Belvidere Street. The shooter pulled him from the vehicle and then drove away in it. The victim was found dead in the street.

Police are searching for the vehicle. It's a silver 2005 Ford Five Hundred with Michigan plate DVU 5015.

There is not a good description of the shooter.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call Detroit police.

