Man fatally shot while trying to attack Troy police officers with knives

TROY, Mich. - A man armed with multiple knives was fatally shot Monday morning after attempting to attack officers in Troy.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Saddle Brook Court, near John R and Long Lake roads.

Evidence markers identify a knife and a Taser at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Troy. (WDIV)

Officers were called to the area at about 7:30 a.m. on a domestic call. The caller told dispatchers that a family member was being "assaultive" and had multiple knives.

Two police vehicles arrived on the scene -- one marked and one unmarked.

Lt. Josh Jones said the 23-year-old man ran at the marked vehicle and tried gaining access to both vehicles. A Taser was deployed but was ineffective.

Police said the man continued moving forward and refused to comply with commands. He was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Evidence markers were placed next to a knife and a Taser at the scene. A nearby vehicle was hit by several bullets.

No other arrests were made.

Troy police said it has been more than 20 years since an officer-involved shooting in the city.

Police involved shooting in Troy, MI. The latest on Local 4 News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/TN8Qq38FsP — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) April 9, 2018

The Oakland County sheriff's office is handling the investigation.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.