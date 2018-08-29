Man found dead in basement of Hazel Park home

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Hazel Park Police are investigating a homicide at a home on Harding Avenue near 9 Mile.

According to police, a man believed to be in his 60's was found deceased in the basement of the house.

A person of interest was taken into custody in Gratiot County, north of Lansing -- where they will be held for questioning.

Michigan State Police are assisting in the crime scene investigation.

More information is expected to be released later this morning.

