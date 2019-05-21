Man found fatally shot outside Detroit Gentlemen biker club

A motorcycle was found torched behind a Detroit biker club on May 21, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A member of a biker club found the body of a man who had been fatally shot on Detroit's west side, police said.

The Detroit Gentlemen biker club is located at Grand River and Hubbell avenues.

Detroit police officers and firefighters found a motorcycle had been lit on fire behind the club.

Authorities said the man was found shot at the club, but they're unsure if this is a homicide case.

He was one of the older members of the club, according to fellow bikers.

Family members and friends arrived at the scene and learned about their loved one's fate.

The Detroit Gentlemen biker club on the city's west side. (WDIV)

The scene behind a Detroit biker club, where a man was found fatally shot and a motorcycle was torched on May 21, 2019. (WDIV)

A man shot to death at this biker club. His bike was torched behind the club. He belonged to the Detroit Gentlemen Club. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/4nidv4tRP1 — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) May 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.