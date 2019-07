DETROIT - A man is fighting for his life after being shot inside his car on Detroit's west side.

Police responded to the scene on I-96 near Livernois on Friday morning. The 25-year-old man was hit in the chest after multiple shots were fired into his car.

Police are trying to determine if the shots were fired on the freeway.

