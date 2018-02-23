Man found shot to death inside home on Braile Street in Detroit

A man was found shot to death Feb. 23, 2018 inside a home on Braile Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning inside a home on Braile Street in Detroit.

The home is located in the 17000 block of Braile Street just south of West McNichols Road and east Grand River Avenue.

The man was in his 20s. He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

A family member had found him unresponsive on the floor. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the home.

