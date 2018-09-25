Man given $300,000 bond after sexually assaulting a minor

An investigation by the Adrian Police Department revealed Michael Fenton sexually assaulted a minor several timesin the summer of 2018.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. - On Tuesday Michael Fenton Jr. was arraigned on three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Those charges were authorized by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office following an Adrian Police Department investigation that revealed Fenton had sexually assaulted a minor child several times in the summer of 2018.

Fenton’s bond is currently set at $300,000, and he is at the Lenawee County Jail awaiting preliminary examination.

