Man hopes to influence community through launch of new Oak Park clothing store

OAK PARK, Mich. - The owner of Oak Park's newest clothing store, Wealthy, hopes to influence customers and others in his hometown.

“I just want to instill that mindset that everyone around the city celebrates wealth,” said Rashad Hosea.

He is the proud and new owner of Wealthy, located on West 9 Mile Road.

Wealth is something Hosea says he did not have much of growing up.

Hosea said his childhood and neighborhood made him who he is today.

He admits opening the store has come with challenges.

“It is hard, in general, but it is like, when you’re in Detroit, it is like grinding and hustling with ankle weights on and a weight vest,” said Hosea.

Symbols of Detroit can be spotted around the store.

“I just want this to just be the staple of the city. I just want to just instill that mindset that everyone around the city celebrates wealth,” said Hosea.

He is now passing that knowledge on to other young entrepreneurs.

“I try to help a lot of up-and-coming brands, because we’re in the same lanes. I just try to do all of that because I know what I went through,” said Hosea.

He plans on starting a woman’s line soon.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.