Man hospitalized after buying sick puppy from pet store at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, lawsuit says

NOVI, Mich. - A Northville man was hospitalized after buying a sick puppy from the Petland store at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, according to Puppy Mill Awareness of Southeast Michigan.

Doug Rose is suing Petland after he purchased a puppy infected with Campylobacter and was hospitalized with the multi-drug resistant infection, according to a release.

Rose said he went through weeks' worth of medical expenses.

The family bought a Beagle-Pug mix named Thor who was also diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection, parasites, coccidia and giardia by a veterinary clinic in Farmington Hills, officials said. The same veterinary clinic signed off on the health of the puppy at the store, according to Puppy Mill Awareness.

Petland did not pay for Thor's medical expenses, the release said.

In January 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigated an outbreak of Campylobacter in multiple states. The CDC linked 99 percent of the cases to puppy stores, and a majority of victims reported they'd had contact with puppies from Petland stores.

There were 113 cases investigated across 17 states, with 23 people hospitalized, officials said. Abdominal pain, fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are symptoms of Campylobacter.

Rose's puppy came from a commercial kennel but could have been infected at various points along the distribution chain, according to Puppy Mill Awareness.

In February, 17 people filed a lawsuit against Petland in Novi, and nine additional families filed a second lawsuit against the store in April after they purchased puppies from the store.

The puppies had a range of issues, including genetic defects, infections and some contagious diseases, according to Puppy Mill Awareness.

Rose's lawsuit was filed at the Oakland County Circuit Court.

"Cities should promote humane business models and encourage families to adopt from their local shelter or Michigan Certified foster-based animal rescue organization -- many of whom specialize in specific breeds," Puppy Mill Awareness of Southeast Michigan founder Pam Sordyl said.

