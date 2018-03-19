Man in custody after barricading himself inside Grosse Pointe house

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. - A man was taken into police custody Monday after spending hours barricaded inside a home in Grosse Pointe.
Police had shut down Rivard Boulevard just south of Mack Avenue while the man barricaded himself inside a house about 2 a.m. A special response team was outside the home attempting to make contact with the person inside.
The man was taken into custody by 7:30 a.m. Monday without incident.
