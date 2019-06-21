Man in custody after shooting and killing gunman who shot his 15-year-old son

DETROIT - The man who shot and killed a gunman that had earlier shot the man's son was taken into custody Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police: Gunman killed, teen injured after shooting during attempted robbery in Southwest Detroit

According to authorities, there was an attempted robbery near Honorah and Pitt streets in southwest Detroit on Thursday while one individual was selling a video game to the man's 15-year-old son. Police said the teenage seller was armed and fired, hitting the other boy -- and that's when the victim's father got his gun and fired back.

The teen robber was killed. The man’s son was shot in the face and rushed to a hospital.

Police are investigating to see if the shooting was justified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5400.

