Police: Gunman killed, teen injured after shooting during attempted robbery in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A gunman was killed and a teen was injured in a shooting Thursday in Southwest Detroit, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, there was an attempted robbery near Honorah and Pitt streets while one individual was selling a video game to a teen.

Police said a gunman attempted to rob a 15-year-old boy, then shot the boy. The 15-year-old boy's father witnessed the incident and shot the gunman, killing him, police said.

The 15-year-old boy survived the shooting.

