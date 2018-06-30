Man killed after car, motorcycle collide on Belleville Road, I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Twp.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A motorcycle crash Saturday in Van Buren Township left a man dead.

The crash stopped traffic for hours at the intersection of Belleville Road and the North Service Drive.

Police said the motorcycle driver was on Belleville Road traveling to I-94, and the car involved was turning on North Service Drive when the crash happened.

“We do know, that the traffic light was in transition; it was changing. Both vehicles, the motorcycle and car were in the intersection, as that was occurring,” police Chief Jason Wright said.

The impact of the crash knocked the motorcycle driver off his bike.

“I felt compelled to run as fast as I could and help,” Emily Cooper said.

Cooper and another woman tried to perform CPR on the man, but it was too late. He died at the scene. Shortly after the crash, family members of the victim arrived to the scene of the crash.

Raw emotions, tears and hugs filled the parking lot, touching everyone there whether you knew the victim or not.

“I’m just deeply sorry for everyone that’s involved. It’s emotional. It’s an emotional day,” Cooper said.

