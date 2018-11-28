Man killed by St. Clair Shores police fired once before gun jammed

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The Macomb County sheriff has cleared St. Clair Shores police in the shooting that killed a man and a police K-9.

The sheriff also released security camera video and 911 calls that he said proves police were justified in using deadly force. The shooting happened outside the Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall on Nov. 4.

A frantic call to 911 from employees inside Lakeland Manor alleged that a man with a gun was storming around inside and outside of the banquet hall.

"Oh my God, he's outside throwing a fit with a gun, ma'am," a 911 caller said.

Video from outside the Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall shows Theoddeus Gray in a white shirt clearly armed and agitated. He was outside the hall, where a baby shower for him and his girlfriend was being held.

"We want justice for both of them," Gray's mother said.

Investigators said Gray ran from St. Clair Shores police as they arrived. He turned to fire upon the officers and a police K-9. The video shows the dog retreating. Gray's gun jammed after that shot, police said.

Officers returned fire, striking Gray multiple times. Police are heard on video telling Gray to drop his gun. He was struck six times, killing him.

The K-9 was shot and was also killed. Ballistic tests are not complete, so investigators cannot say if Gray shot the K-9 or if police shot him.

"Who killed Axe? It wasn't Theo Gray," said Oliver Grant, the Gray family spokesperson.

However, St. Clair Shores police chief Timothy Raker said the video is convincing to him.

"From what I have seen, Gray's bullet struck Axe," Raker said.

The gun found with Gray was stolen out of Columbus, Ohio. The officers involved in the shooting will soon be back on the job.

The Macomb County Sheriff said this is the weapon used by a man who was fatally shot by St. Clair Shroes police officers on Nov. 4, 2018. It is a FN Five-seven pistol. (WDIV)

