St. Clair Shores police cleared in deadly shooting of man outside banquet hall

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Video from outside the Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall shows Theoddeus Gray in a white shirt clearly armed and agitated on Nov. 4, 2018.

He was outside the hall where his own baby shower was being held. Lakeland Manor staff frantically called 911 to report a gunman outside who was trying to re-enter the building. They believed a shooting was about to take place.

Five St. Clair Shores police officers rushed to the front doors of the hall. Gray takes off on foot and turns to fire upon the officers and a police K-9. The dog was struck by gunfire. The video shows the dog retreating.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham held a news conference Wednesday where he shared the video. He said St. Clair Shores police officers returned fire, striking Gray multiple times. Police are heard on the video telling Gray to drop his gun more than once. He was struck six times, killing him.

Wickersham's department investigated the deadly shooting and found that the officers were justified in using deadly force. They have been on leave since the shooting but are expected to return to duty soon.

"The officers didn't react because the dog was shot. The officers reacted because they were being fired upon," said the sheriff.

Officers fired more than 47 shots. Gray had 21 shots inside his stolen firearm. His gun jammed after he fired just one shot.

The Macomb County Sheriff said this is the weapon used by a man who was fatally shot by St. Clair Shroes police officers on Nov. 4, 2018. It is a FN Five-seven pistol. (WDIV)

It remains unclear who shot the K-9 officer. Wickersham said his investigators are waiting for the results of a ballistic report.

Meanwhile, Gray's family said they have a lot to digest after the video was released on Wednesday. The family had been questioning whether Gray had a weapon.

Gray was 29 years old and a resident of Detroit. He was expecting his first child in December.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.