Man killed in Clinton Township hit-and-run identified; suspect vehicle located, investigators say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police Tuesday say they have located the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning that killed a man in Clinton Township.

The victim was identified as Joseph Canty, 34, of Clinton Township, police said.

Investigators said the crash occurred about 12:23 a.m. Monday on southbound Gratiot near Wellington Crescent. Canty was crossing the road when a vehicle struck him and failed to stop, police said. The man was hit on the passenger side of the vehicle, causing a mirror to break off.

The driver pulled into a car wash before fleeing on northbound Gratiot, according to investigators.

A bystander who heard the crash found Canty in the roadway and flagged someone down to call emergency services, police said. The man was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital where he later died.

Multiple angles from security cameras at the car wash showed a white truck leaving the scene of the crime, police said.

The vehicle was located, but authorities are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7802.

