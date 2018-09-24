Man killed in shooting at east Detroit tire shop

Police investigating a shooting that occurred Sept. 22, 2018 at a tire shop on 7 Mile Road. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 33-year-old man died after being shot three times Saturday inside his workplace on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, the incident began with an argument between the worker and a former employee at the F & M Tire Shop on 7 Mile Road.

The shooter fled in a white SUV but was taken into custody not far from the scene about two hours after the shooting by 11 Detroit police officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100.

