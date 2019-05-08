Man killed, woman hurt when speeding SUV slams into pole in West Bloomfield, police say

A speeding SUV crashed into a pole at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield on May 8, 2019, killing one person and injuring another, police said. (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized Wednesday when an SUV smashed into a light pole during a chase in West Bloomfield, police said.

Officials said the driver sped away from a Farmington Hills police officer who was trying to perform a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Farmington Hills police called off the chase because it was too dangerous. When the SUV sped up Northwestern Highway, the driver lost control in a roundabout and slammed into a pole at full speed, according to authorities.

A male passenger was killed and a woman inside the SUV was badly injured, police said.

The SUV hit the pole so hard the engine flew into the street, officials said. The crash left a debris field as long as a football field, according to police.

The intersection of 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads was closed for hours during the morning rush, authorities said. It reopened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

