Man rescued after crashing car into Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Shores

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. - One person was rescued Thursday morning after crashing a car into Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Shores.

The car went into the water just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Road and Lochmoor Boulevard. An officer from the Grosse Pointe Shores Police Department was able to rescue the man from the water.

"We received a phone call from OnStar to our dispatch center advising that there was an accident at this intersection. The first officer on scene arrived and found the vehicle submerged in the water. OnStar called back and said the vehicle is submerging," said a police sergeant on scene.

The officer found the man out of the vehicle and in the water between the vehicle and the seawall. Police said the man is very fortunate the officer who first responded is a seasoned and trained diver. He was able to get the man out of the water.

At this time we do not know the man's condition or age.

