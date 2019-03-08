Man robs banks in Shelby, Chesterfield townships on back-to-back days, police say

Police said the same man robbed banks in Shelby and Chesterfield townships this week. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a man robbed a Huntington Bank in Shelby Township the day after robbing another bank in Chesterfield Township.

Friday's robbery happened before 11 a.m. at the bank near 24 Mile and Hayes roads, police said.

Officials said the man walked into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding cash. He was given an undetermined amount of money, police said.

The man fled the scene on foot, according to authorities. A police K-9 tracked the man west on 24 Mile Road, where the man likely escaped in a vehicle, police said.

No gun was used and nobody was injured, police said.

He is described as being about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing over 300 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a blue jacket and a knit cap.

The vehicle might have been a white sprinter van

A Shelby Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

A Shelby Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Police said this is the same man who robbed a bank Thursday in Chesterfield Township. There was also a bank robbery Monday in Southfield, but it's unclear if that incident is connected.

Here are pictures of the Southfield bank robbery suspect:

A Southfield bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Here are pictures of the Chesterfield Township bank robbery suspect:

A Chesterfield Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121, extension 3.

