Man sentenced to 4 to 20 years for attempted carjacking in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - A 37-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday morning in connection with an attempted carjacking at an Allen Park gas station.

Earl Joesph Larche III, 37, pleaded guilty to carjacking in February.

Security cameras showed Larche III enter the vehicle while the victim was pumping gas at the BP gas station on Southfield Road in Allen Park in October 2017. He drove off while the pump was still in the gas tank, but was stopped by a fuel tanker driver in the parking lot.

The carjacker was initially able to escape the situation but was apprehended by Detroit police about 24 hours later after surveillance video from the gas station brought in several tips from the public.

Larche III spoke during the sentencing hearing and blamed his actions on a history of drug use.

“I’d like to apologize to the victim in this,” Larche said. “I’ve had a long history with drug abuse and I’ll be getting myself together while I’m incarcerated.”

Larche III was sentenced to 4 to 20 years in prison.

